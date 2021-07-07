Memorial Service Set for Sara A. Sines

A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family.

Family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 PM to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Avenue, Kennerdell for a celebration of her life, with Reverend Bobbie Nelson, officiating.

Mrs. Sines, 90, a resident of Church Street, Clintonville died peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in her home.

A full obituary is available here.

