Police Release Details of Motorcyclist Killed in Route 422 Collision

EAST FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 422 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, on US 422 just west of Glade Run Road, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 59-year-old Mark A. McCall, of Kittanning, was operating a 2003 Ford F-350 pickup making a left turn onto Glade Run Road from Route 422.

According to police, a 2003 Suzuki SV-1000 motorcycle, operated by 60-year-old Kenneth R. Shaffer, of Butler, was traveling eastbound on Route 422 at an unknown speed and collided with the Ford pickup.

According to police, Shaffer was fatally injured upon impact. He was using a helmet.

McCall was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

