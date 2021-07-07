Police Release Details of Pedestrian Killed While Lying in Roadway

WORTHINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident where a pedestrian, who was reportedly lying in the middle of Route 422, was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred around 2:34 a.m. on June 26 on US 422, just east of Worthington Slate Lick Road, in Worthington Borough, Armstrong County, according to Kittanning-based State Police.

Police say an investigation revealed that 29-year-old Alan M. Lipscomb, of Mt. Morris, entered the left westbound lane of US 422 and lay down on the roadway.

Lipscomb was subsequently struck by a 1990 Ford Ranger, operated by 65-year-old Donald E. Claypoole, of Worthington, that was traveling in the left westbound lane.

Lipscomb suffered blunt force trauma injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

