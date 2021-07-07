 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Pedestrian Killed While Lying in Roadway

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWORTHINGTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident where a pedestrian, who was reportedly lying in the middle of Route 422, was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred around 2:34 a.m. on June 26 on US 422, just east of Worthington Slate Lick Road, in Worthington Borough, Armstrong County, according to Kittanning-based State Police.

Police say an investigation revealed that 29-year-old Alan M. Lipscomb, of Mt. Morris, entered the left westbound lane of US 422 and lay down on the roadway.

Lipscomb was subsequently struck by a 1990 Ford Ranger, operated by 65-year-old Donald E. Claypoole, of Worthington, that was traveling in the left westbound lane.

Lipscomb suffered blunt force trauma injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.