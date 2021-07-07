Clarion MMA Trains Competitors for Spartan Run Success
CLARION, Pa. – When someone says monkey bars, most thoughts immediately go to a school playground. At Clarion MMA, the monkey bars are for everyone, especially the teens and adults.
Knowing that many members of the gym would be competing in a Spartan Obstacle Race in June, owners Leo and Hillary LeFay added new equipment to their setup. In addition to new bars, rings, climbing ropes, atlas stones, sandbags, and tires, seasoned competitor Casey Shoup led everyone in training.
On training nights, you could see people bear crawling up the street, drenched in sweat, on the way to flipping tires. What you would hear is a group laughing, grunting, cheering, and chatting together.
Some healthy competition naturally pushes people, but mostly everyone just wanted each other to feel accomplishment every time they hit a new personal goal. For some, that was being able to do a pull-up for the first time. For others, it was climbing the rope in record time. All ages and all sizes saw improvement over the months of training leading up to the race.
The day finally came and the team of 12 started by hyping up, braiding hair, and packing water and snacks. They loaded up in a huge van and talked their way to Ohio. It was hot, and they were ready to take on the course.
There were 20 obstacles spread over about 3.5 miles. Casey more than prepared everyone to handle each obstacle with knowledge, muscle, and confidence! Everyone had moments they wished were better, but that means there is a new goal to add to future training.
An event is often more about the training than the event itself. It gives you motivation, a deadline, a reason. Many gym members even participated in training without being signed up for the race.
Because of the success of the class, Clarion MMA will continue the obstacle course class on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. with Casey Shoup. Teens and adults are welcome to join anytime, no experience is necessary, just come and give it a try!
Are you interested in starting to become a runner? Message Clarion MMA on Facebook, and they will get you started on a course to 5K program.
More information can also be found on the Clarion MMA website.
