‘This is what I was trained to do’: Local Nurse Lauded for Assistance at Route 36 Crash

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local nurse is being lauded for her quick action at the scene of a crash that occurred on Route 36 on Monday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Monday, July 5, on State Route 36 near the Frosty Freeze in Rose Township, Jefferson County, and involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Kristian Fiscus was having lunch with her family at the Frosty Freeze at the time of the crash and jumped into action when she heard the squeal of tires.

“I blacked out for a moment there and just kind of took off,” Fiscus told exploreClarion.com.

A Brookville native, Fiscus recently started work at the Emergency Room at Penn Highlands DuBois as a nurse after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Clarion University in May.

She noted that it was only by chance that she was still there at the time. She had been planning to leave earlier, but her mother had convinced her to stay for just a bit longer. She said it was less than ten minutes after she decided to stay that the crash occurred and she jumped into action.

“It’s what I was trained to do. It just kind of kicked in, and my body took over.”

Fiscus ran to one of the two injured victims and began CPR while her mother followed, checking on the other victim.

It all happened very quickly, with her performing CPR on both of the injured crash victims before EMS reached the scene, according to Fiscus.

“It didn’t take long for the medics to get there and take over.”

Fiscus said that while she has witnessed CPR in a trauma situation before, this was actually the first time she was hands-on performing it herself.

“The senior nurses at the ER have been preparing me really well. I don’t think I would have had the confidence in myself to help the way I did if I hadn’t been trained so well.”

While she was able to keep her head and provide the needed CPR in the moment, Fiscus said she did get a bit emotional later Monday night when she had time to think over what had occurred; however, the incident only proved to her she is on the right path.

“This is why I became a nurse. I didn’t do it for the money or anything else; I did it because I wanted to help people. I don’t want to play it off like was nothing, but I really don’t feel like I did anything special.

“This is what I was trained to do, and knowing that I’ve had an impact on people’s lives is life-changing for me. I just hope that other people would react in that same situation for people in need.”

