Area Woman Injured in Route 28 Crash

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Friday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:22 p.m. on Friday, July 2, on State Route 28 at its intersection with Coder Road, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 58-year-old Kimberly A. Freeman, of Summerville, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling south on State Route 28 negotiating a right curve and going downhill when her vehicle struck a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, operated by 60-year-old Lu-Ann Harriger, of Hawthorn.

Freeman’s vehicle continued traveling approximately 50 feet before coming to a final rest on the west berm, facing south while Harriger’s vehicle traveled approximately 75 feet and came to a final rest on the west berm also facing south.

Jefferson County EMS transported Freeman to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.

Harriger was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Freeman was cited for following too closely.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.


