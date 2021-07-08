CARES Funding for Local Businesses Tops Clarion Borough Council Agenda

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Business grants for CARES funding was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough Council meeting.

The agenda item was a question of giving permission to increase Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funded business grants from a maximum of $5,000.00 to a maximum of $10,000.00; however, other questions and issues were also raised during the ensuing discussion.

CARES provided for a supplemental appropriation of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for eligible municipalities to be utilized for COVID-19 relief-related activities that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.

The particular funds in question in this allotment are for a small business grant assistance program.

Clarion County Director of Planning and Development, Kristi Amato, was at the meeting to help explain and clarify some of the issues with the funding.

According to Amato, there is an application for the grant program that will be made available to local businesses. However, there are also stipulations. The funding must meet CDBG guidelines and must benefit low- to moderate-income families by either helping a business create or retain jobs.

The applications will have to go through the county to have them reviewed for compliance with CDBG guidelines, then they will also be looking at the feasibility of the continued operation of the business, and only then will the applications go to the borough for review and final approval.

There will be CARES business grants available not only through Clarion Borough, but also through Clarion Township, and Clarion County, as well.

Initially, the county and the two municipalities intended to offer up to $5,000.00 in grant funding per applicant but decided to raise the cap to $10,000.00, with Clarion Borough approving the change during the meeting.

Amato noted that the challenges of the grants will be making the connection between businesses and how they benefit low- to moderate-income residents and also looking at other funding sources, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, that may disqualify some businesses from receiving the grant money, as well.

Once the county and municipalities are ready to begin the program, they will publish public notices about the application process, according to Amato.

In other business, the council:

– Approved the hire of Brittaney Gray as a full-time Clarion Borough Police Officer on a probationary basis at a rate of $20.40 per hour.

– Approved the adoption of Ordinance #2021-836, amending the Traffic Ordinance to allow for parking on Eighth Avenue from Main Street to Madison Road in the evening hours and on weekends.

– Approved an agreement with Clarion County for Parking Passes for the Liberty Street Municipal Parking Lot for a three-year period.

– Granted permission to bid the Paul A. Weaver Park Safety Improvements Project upon completion of cost estimate/design and specifications by the EADS Group.

– Gave permission for Todd Colosimo to complete a change order to purchase the remaining number of banner arms for the Main Street CDBG Project in the Amount of $8,496.00. The change was due to unclear language in the initial bid form that caused a vendor to supply half the number of banner arms needed for the new street light poles.

