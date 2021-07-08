Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable pizza is the perfect summer picnic food!

Ingredients:

2-8 ounce packages refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup of sour cream



1-8 ounce package of cream cheese1 teaspoon dill weed1 package ranch dressing mix1 small onion finely chopped1 cup of fresh broccoli, chopped1 cup of fresh cauliflower, chopped1 carrot, grated10-15 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

-Heat an oven to 350 degrees.

-Spray a jellyroll pan with cooking spray.

-Spread crescent roll dough onto the pan, let it stand for a couple of minutes, then poke with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes, then cool.

-In a bowl, mix sour cream, cream cheese, dill weed, and dressing mix. Spread on cooled crescent crust. Arrange vegetables evenly on top. (You can top the pizza with grated cheddar cheese).

-Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving. Cut into squares. Enjoy!

-Note: You can be creative with your veggie choices in this recipe.

