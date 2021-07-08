David E. Karns, 81, of Oil City, PA, died Wednesday July 7, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born October 24, 1939 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Earl H. & Elizabeth Burneisen Karns.

Dave attended Oil City Schools.

He went to work as an apprentice plumber starting with the union, worked for Eckerts Plumbing for 38 years and went on to start his own business and ran DK’s Plumbing for many years. Dave was a master plumber and received his 65 year pin. He was a member of Local #47.

Dave married the former Mary Lou Brumbaugh on July 18, 1959 in the Calvary United Methodist Church and she survives.

Dave was a member of the Eagle’s Club, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working and was always tinkering around on various projects. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and also attended the Reno United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, David Allen Karns & his wife Deborah of Franklin, Kevin Lee Karns of Oil City, and Traci Lynn Berry & her husband Moe of Oil City; six grandchildren, Dustin Karns, Sheena Griffin & her husband Michael, Tayler, Tanner and Tifany Berry, and Landin Karns, as well as four great-grandchildren. Dave is also survived by one sister, LaVonne Hutchinson of Oil City, one brother, Fred Karns of Cooperstown, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Elizabeth Malys and Carol Urey.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Sunday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev. Cindy Weber, retired Methodist minister presiding.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA. 16323

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.