Emlenton Summer Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Emlenton Summer Festival will kick off on Friday, July 9, and run through the weekend.
Held annually the second weekend in July, Emlenton Summer Festival has a range of fun for the entire family.
Festival events begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday with area-wide Trash & Treasure Sales and a Jr. Fishing Derby and wraps up in the evening with live music and kids rides and games.
Full Schedule of Events:
FRIDAY:
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Area-wide Trash & Treasure Sales
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Jr. Fishing Derby
11:00 a.m. to ? – Firemen’s Strawberry Social
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – “FuchsFest”/Face Painting /Mural Painting
4:00 p.m. – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dragonfly Balloons & Hoops
5:00 p.m. – Kids Bike Race
5:00 p.m. to ? – Dave English Puppeteer
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Kids Rides and Games
7:00 p.m. – Live Music – Gashouse Annie
SATURDAY:
96.3FM – MIX96 Live Broadcast
8:00 a.m. – Softball Tournament
by chance – Yard Sales
9:00 a.m. – Kids Scavenger Hunt
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Fossil Dig Table
11:00 a.m. to dusk – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors
Noon to ? – Emlenton VFD Sausage & Food
Noon- to ? – Kids Rides and Games
Noon to 7:00 p.m. – DJ – Best Entertainment
Noon – Dinosaur Show
2:00 p.m. – Magician
2:00 p.m. – Baby Beautiful Contest Winners Announced
3:00 p.m. – Dinosaur Show
4:00 p.m. – Magician
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dragonfly Balloons & Hoops
5:00 p.m. – Dinosaur Show
6:00 p.m. – Summer Festival Firemen’s Parade
7:00 p.m. to ? – Live Music – Tunes in a Bucket
Dusk – Fireworks by Pyrotecnico
SUNDAY:
11:00 a.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo
Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Car/Truck/Bike Cruise
Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors
Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Kids Rides and Games
12:30 p.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo
2:00 p.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo
