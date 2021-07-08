Emlenton Summer Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Emlenton Summer Festival will kick off on Friday, July 9, and run through the weekend.

Held annually the second weekend in July, Emlenton Summer Festival has a range of fun for the entire family.

Festival events begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday with area-wide Trash & Treasure Sales and a Jr. Fishing Derby and wraps up in the evening with live music and kids rides and games.

Full Schedule of Events:

FRIDAY:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Area-wide Trash & Treasure Sales

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Jr. Fishing Derby

11:00 a.m. to ? – Firemen’s Strawberry Social

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – “FuchsFest”/Face Painting /Mural Painting

4:00 p.m. – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dragonfly Balloons & Hoops

5:00 p.m. – Kids Bike Race

5:00 p.m. to ? – Dave English Puppeteer

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Kids Rides and Games

7:00 p.m. – Live Music – Gashouse Annie

SATURDAY:

96.3FM – MIX96 Live Broadcast

8:00 a.m. – Softball Tournament

by chance – Yard Sales

9:00 a.m. – Kids Scavenger Hunt

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Fossil Dig Table

11:00 a.m. to dusk – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors

Noon to ? – Emlenton VFD Sausage & Food

Noon- to ? – Kids Rides and Games

Noon to 7:00 p.m. – DJ – Best Entertainment

Noon – Dinosaur Show

2:00 p.m. – Magician

2:00 p.m. – Baby Beautiful Contest Winners Announced

3:00 p.m. – Dinosaur Show

4:00 p.m. – Magician

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dragonfly Balloons & Hoops

5:00 p.m. – Dinosaur Show

6:00 p.m. – Summer Festival Firemen’s Parade

7:00 p.m. to ? – Live Music – Tunes in a Bucket

Dusk – Fireworks by Pyrotecnico

SUNDAY:

11:00 a.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo

Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Car/Truck/Bike Cruise

Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Food and Craft/Novelty Vendors

Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Kids Rides and Games

12:30 p.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo

2:00 p.m. – XPOGO – Extreme Pogo

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.