Knox Woman Accused of Selling Heroin to C.I. Faces Additional Charges for Child Endangerment

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who is accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant is now facing additional charges for reportedly having drug paraphernalia within reach of two small children in her household.

Court documents indicate CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed on Wednesday, July 7.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET officers made contact with Amanda Reed in Elk Township around 9:01 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a controlled purchase that had been made from her.

The complaint states that Reed invited the officers inside the residence to turn over the CNET funds used to purchase heroin from her. Reed reportedly told police there were no more bags of heroin in the residence and said she keeps her heroin and other items of drug paraphernalia in a backpack.

Reed then retrieved the backpack, which police noted was hanging on the hallway wall, approximately three feet off the ground and within reach of the two small children in the household, according to the complaint.

The backpack contained a white and bronze zipper bag with several used hypodermic needles; a white and blue zipper bag with several more used hypodermic needles; a black mini storage box of empty heroin stamp bags; and a mini skull garbage can of empty heroin stamp bags and needle caps, the complaint notes.

All of the items were secured as evidence.

Reed was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Bail was set at $15,000.00 monetary bail for this case.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on August 3 with Judge Heeter presiding.

