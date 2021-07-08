Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021 at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on October 16, 1964 in Butler; daughter of the late Jerry N. Songer and Shirley V. Craig Songer, who survives.

Linda married the love of her life, Mark Lewis, on July 31, 1982, who survives. They would have celebrated 39 wonderful years.

She attended the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God.

Linda was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her granddog, Beans.

Linda was a very strong person. She has battled health conditions since her younger years and never let it bother her.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Songer of Clarion; her loving husband, Mark Lewis of Clarion; two daughters, Amanda Lewis of Iowa and Alisha Lewis of Clarion; two grandchildren, Willow Carleton of Colorado and Fox McNaughton of Clarion; her brother, Craig Songer of Clarion; and a special nephew, Jeffrey Songer, along with a number of other nieces and nephews.

Linda is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her father; her sister, Sharon Songer; a brother, Jerry Songer; her mother-in-law, Emogene Lewis; and three brothers-in-law, Phillip, Adam, and Jon Lewis.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Linda’s request, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Linda’s name to the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God, 21456 Route 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

