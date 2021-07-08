 

Richard M. Davis

Thursday, July 8, 2021 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-j7F4kc5seQIRichard M. Davis of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Bradenton, FL, Belleville, MI, and Franklin, PA, died on June 23, 2021, age 78, in Chelsea.

He was born September 26, 1942 in Franklin, PA, the son of Clair & Jessie (Heffernan) Davis.

Dick worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT), Franklin, PA, Luxaire in Elyria, OH as a Supervisor of Industrial Engineering for several years then in 1975 worked for Ford Motor Company at the Cleveland Stamping Plant and transferred in 1980 to Ford Rouge Plant and later to EEE building in Dearborn, MI as an Industrial Engineer and retired after 26-1/2 years of service.

Dick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ileen (Schultz) Davis married on October 26, 1990. Other survivors include Beth (Daniel) Schrock of Birmingham, MI, Gregg (Krista) Davis of Whitehouse, OH, Kathleen (Brian) Pierce of Dover, NH, Michael (Danielle) McLennan and Gregory (Courtney) McLennan of Manchester, sisters, Janice (Truman) Switzer, Cranberry, PA, Kay (Jay) Huff, Strasburg, OH; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Eugene (Linda) Davis, Thomas (Barb) Davis, and a sister, Shirley (Ray) McLaughlin.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:00 am visitation, 11:00 am service at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Chelsea, MI with Rev. Eric Stricklin officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dick’s name may be made to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, American Diabetes Association, 300 Galleria Officentre, Suite 111, Southfield, MI 48034, American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Il 60674, or Alzheimer’s Association, 564 South Main Street, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

A private burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date.

Share a memory or leave a public message for the family by visiting www.colefuneralchapel.com.


