Rimersburg Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.

He was born on October 26, 1950, in Toby Township; a son of the late Clifford and Edith Croyle Curry.

Tom graduated from Union High School in 1968.

On September 26, 1970, he married the former Pamela Stewart, who will love him until the end of her days.

Tom worked for Conrail as a conductor for 20 years, until an accident caused his early retirement.

Recently, he was a student van driver for Weaver Transportation.

Tom was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg, and a devoted mentor to those struggling to break free from addiction.

Tom was larger than life! His passions included woodworking, small motor repair, the coffee club at Korner restaurant, camping at Deer Meadow Campground, and mowing lawns for anyone who needed. Tom served his community through several organizations including: President of the board of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, volunteer at Clarion Hospital ER, board member for AIC Drug & Alcohol Commission, and a driver for the Rimersburg ambulance service. Tom belonged to Clarion Lodge No. 277 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory, Zem Zem Trykes, and Erie County Shriners. He also conferred degrees for Masons in the DuBois Lodge. Tom shared his stage make-up skills with many local theatre companies.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Pam, of 50 years; his favorite daughter, Angela Chadwell and her husband, Guy, of San Jose, CA; his favorite son, Dennis Curry and his wife, Misty, of Wampum; three grandchildren, Curry Chadwell, Hanna Chadwell, and Kassidy Curry; four step-grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is greatly missed by Rocky, his constant canine companion.

He is also survived by his godson, Bradley T. Curry; two sisters, Carol Montgomery and her husband, Joe, and Connie Lou Cooper of Rimersburg; and his brother-in-law, Chip Harriger.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Catherine “Tootie” Johnston, Susan Belfield, and Beatrice Harriger.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg. A Masonic Service will be held there at 8 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church with Rev. John Bargar presiding.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom’s name to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or the drug prevention program CANDLE Inc/Reality Tour, 100 Brugh Ave, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

