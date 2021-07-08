Robert F. Siegel, 80, of Lucinda, PA, passed away July 7, 2021 after a sudden illness at Butler Health System.

Born December 28, 1940 in Fryburg, He was the son of Bernard and Bertha (Weaver) Siegel. On June 26 1965 he married Carol (Judy) at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, where he was a member.

He was employed by Harold Siegel Coal Company, Marienville Glass Company and then C & K Coal Company until 1988 when an injury forced him to retire.

He was a loving husband, father, and affectionately known as “Pappy” by his grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Bob was known for fixing anything two days before it was broken. If it was broken there was no doubt Bob could fix it.

He enjoyed spending countless hours in his garage tinkering around, reading and watching black & white cowboy movies. Though he was also known for his impressive woodworking ability, over the years his motto was “You need it, I can build it”, and he always did.

His most special piece was a cradle that he built and was used by all his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children Jodi Hannold and husband Scott of Clarion, Scott Siegel and wife Amanda of Latrobe, Jill Sachs and husband Greg of Dubois.

He was “Poppy” to Kylie and fiance Michael McClain, Alexa and Olivia Hannold, Brady and Addie Siegel and Lily, Colton & Gigi Sachs.

Siblings surviving include Margaret Bauer and husband Regis, Daniel Siegel and wife Linda, Anna Marie Confer, Charles Siegel and wife Jill and Nancy Roskovich and husband John.

Also surviving are his sisters-in-law Suzi Siegel, Judy Siegel and Delene Siegel and brother-in-law Larry Zacherl and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bernand, Francis “Pete”, John, Ronald “Beetle” and sisters Dorothy and Gladys “Gerrie” and two baby sisters.

Carol will miss their evenings sitting on the porch in their rocking chairs until dark talking about their day and current events.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 9,2021 at Faller Funeral Home Inc. in Fryburg from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10am in St. Joseph Church in Lucinda with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor of St. Joseph Church presiding. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery following the mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and to leave a condolence.

