Long’s Winding Road Leads to Clarion Forest VNA
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The road for Matt Long following graduation in 2002 from Clarion Area High School was long and winding and led back home where he is now an occupational therapist for the Clarion Forest VNA.
(Pictured above: Matt Long, Clarion Forest VNA Occupational Therapist.)
“As the occupational therapist, we go out into the home, assess home safety, and the physical needs of our patients,” said Long. “Then we come up with goals to help them reach anything from helping people put their socks on using adaptive equipment to helping people take a shower safely, or making a meal where they’re safe doing it.
“Our goal is to keep people in the homes and keep them safe and if we can, get the extra help. It’s catered to each person’s needs, what they want to do, what they need to do, and what they have to do based on what is their condition.
“My role as an occupational therapist is to do home safety and to provide durable medical equipment, to help keep seniors in their homes to prevent medical readmissions to the hospitals.”
Long was an occupational therapist in Allegheny and Beaver Counties, but over the past five years, he was trying to get back to Clarion and just couldn’t figure out a way.
One day he visited the local VNA office and asked if there was an opening. At the time, there was only a part-time position, but within the next week, he received a call from the Director telling him there was now a full-time opening.
“One of the best parts about this town is I love the hometown feeling,” said Long who joined the VNA in March.
Matt’s dad, Dr. Brent Long, was in practice for 35 years in the Clarion area, and Matt remembers as a kid watching him do patient care.
“I remember thinking that’s what I want to do. He took his route, and I took the therapy route. I wanted to be a teacher – but being a therapist, I think everybody’s a teacher in some sense.”
The winding road for Matt started after high school graduation, in Costa Rica thanks to a Rotary International Exchange.
“I lived in Costa Rica for 10 months and learned the culture. I then went to Bloomsburg University where I started out in elementary education but transitioned into business communications with a minor in Spanish.”
He focused on outdoor leadership and experiential education at Bloomsburg.
“We had an outdoor program, and I was really involved with that and rock climbing, kayaking, caving. I thought that might be a career path, but I had a medical injury, realized I needed health care, and wouldn’t have mom and dad’s healthcare for too much longer. I did a job search, and I found teaching, guidance counseling, and occupational therapy.”
Following graduation from Bloomsburg, he returned to Clarion and shadowed an occupational therapist at Clarion Rehabilitation Services.
“I fell in love with occupational therapy just seeing how someone would come in with an injury and occupational therapy would help rehab them and get them back to doing what they wanted to do, what they needed to do and had to do.”
He completed prerequisites at Clarion University before a two-year master’s program at Chatham University in Pittsburgh. Occupational therapists must also be licensed.
Staying in Pittsburgh after graduation, Matt worked for a skilled nursing facility in Oakland and Shadyside for a short period of time and then transitioned to a home modification, construction officer through the state of Pennsylvania for two years. The program was grant-funded using aging funds and working with local area agencies on aging and waiver funding to provide home modifications.
“My job was to go into seniors’ homes or an individual with a disability to assess home safety. When I was here in Clarion, I worked for Bill McMillan Construction and added to my background in home modification. I also had a medical background, so I helped design ramps, successful bathrooms, installed grab bars, and lighting. I worked on that for about two years working with contractors just to keep people safe in their homes in Beaver and Lawrence Counties.”
Matt also worked with various Area Aging Agencies, Lutheran Life, Three Rivers Center for Independent Living, and other smaller companies.
As much as Matt appreciated all of the jobs, the minute he walked through the doors of the Clarion Forest VNA he knew this was where he wanted to work.
“It’s very family-oriented, and the team aspect is amazing. It starts from the top, and it goes all the way to the bottom. It’s a very well-oiled machine and all of the ‘cogs’ work together.
“There’s more passion and caring about the patients and caring about the employees. It can be anything from a little note to an email chain that everybody is connected to, just being out and hearing our reputation. We’ve been around for years.”
For more information about the Clarion Forest VNA, visit the website at https://www.cfvna.org or call 814-297-8400.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.