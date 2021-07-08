Michael Patton Advising: Hostage Data: Ransomware and Protecting Your Digital Information
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Hostage Data: Ransomware and Protecting Your Digital Information.
On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline, which carries almost half of the East Coast’s fuel supply from Texas to New Jersey, shut down operations in response to a ransomware attack. Colonial paid a $4.4 million ransom not long after discovering the attack, and the pipeline was reopened within a week. While there was enough stored fuel to weather the outage, panic buying caused gasoline shortages on the East Coast and pushed the national average price of gasoline over $3.00 per gallon for the first time since 2014.(1)
Ransomware is not new, but the Colonial Pipeline incident demonstrated the risk to critical infrastructure and elicited strong response from the federal government. Remarkably, the Department of Justice recovered most of the ransom, and the syndicate behind the attack, known as DarkSide, announced it was shutting down operations.(2)
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-Hostage-Data-Ransomware-and-Protecting-Your-Digital-Information.c9747.htm
