PUBLIC NOTICE: Clarion County Comprehensive Plan Update
Notice of Public Input Meeting:
Clarion County’s Department of Planning and Development will host a public input meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clarion County Park, 41 Clarion County Park, Shippenville, PA 16254 to solicit input and feedback on Clarion County’s Comprehensive Plan Update. The Comprehensive Plan Update will include various goal statements to address a variety of needs in the County including housing, transportation, infrastructure, parks and recreation, trails and open space, tourism, community facilities, and economic development.
Interested residents and stakeholders across Clarion County are invited to attend and participate in discussions regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update. Several interactive breakout sessions are planned to solicit input and feedback from area residents and stakeholders. For more information on the County’s Comprehensive Plan Update, please call Kristi Amato at 814-226-4000, Ext. 2800.
