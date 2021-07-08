STAT MedEvac Dispatched Following Rollover Crash on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – STAT MedEvac was dispatched to a rollover crash on State Route 68 in Monroe Township on Wednesday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 68 near Reidsburg Road around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Rimersburg Hose Company, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, STAT MedEvac, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 11:32 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.