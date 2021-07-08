 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

STAT MedEvac Dispatched Following Rollover Crash on Route 68

Thursday, July 8, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0517MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – STAT MedEvac was dispatched to a rollover crash on State Route 68 in Monroe Township on Wednesday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 68 near Reidsburg Road around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Rimersburg Hose Company, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, STAT MedEvac, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 11:32 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.