State Police Calls: DUI Incident, Drug Possession, Criminal Mischief, iPhone Found

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Washington Township

Around 1:05 a.m. on July 5, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Jeep on Sunny Road, near Gilford Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, for a vehicle code violation.

Police say through investigation, it was then determined that the driver, a 36-year-old Oil City man, was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

According to police, charges of DUI and related summary traffic violations are pending the results of a blood test.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Around 9:05 p.m. on July 4, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Mercury Milan on State Route 66 near Estate Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

Police say during the stop, the rear left passenger, identified as a 20-year-old Glenshaw woman, was found to be in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Around 2:07 a.m. on July 6, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Clarion Township for a report of a suicide attempt.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined there was no suicide attempt made; however, an incident of criminal mischief did occur.

According to police, the owner of the residence did not want to pursue any charges in relation to the criminal mischief, and the incident was subsequently closed.

Found Property in Farmington Township

Around 3:00 p.m. on June 27, a damaged white Apple iPhone, valued at approximately $500.00, was found on State Route 66, near Kahle Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, and was turned in to the Marienville-based State Police.

Anyone with information about this item is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.