Biden Administration’s Door-to-Door Vaccine Push Unpopular Among Local Residents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – President Biden’s new approach to convincing more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be quite unpopular in our area.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Biden said the plan is to change from large public messaging into more local approaches, looking to community-level campaigns that could include sending representatives door-to-door to talk to residents.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also mentioned the possibility of a door-to-door effort during her remarks in the briefing, saying it would ensure people “have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

However, the idea of a door-to-door campaign did not sit well with many local residents.

Jake McCracken said that it would be a “waste of tax dollars and a dangerous precedent. The government has no business coming on your property without a warrant.”

Patricia Schaffer Kendall added: “He better be VERY careful how he words this. We will be knocking on doors sounds too much like horrors of Nazi Germany. I am vaccinated but this wording alarms me.”

While the precedent set by such a campaign is one concern, many people also noted that while the campaign is supposed to provide more information, the information on the vaccine is already widely available.

“Does this idiot think we live in the Stone Age? Those who wanted your vaccine have got it. Those who didn’t, haven’t and won’t,” Jason Beichner said.

Brandy Hinojosa noted, “Cause the doctors have not pushed it enough nor every loud speaker in every store. We know it’s out there and available.”

Others noted that the vaccine issue always comes back to personal choice.

“It’s the people’s choice if they want the vaccine. I know I’m not getting it. Plus he cheated to be president and all he does is lie. He needs to stop the extra unemployment and make people go out and work and stop the immigrants from coming over here instead of worrying about people getting vaccinated,” Barb Kunselman stated.

“It’s the people’s choice to get it or not. Just like the flu vaccine. Not everyone wants it,” Jess Troup added.

Jason Hopkins echoes Kunselman and Troup’s sentiments on the vaccine being the people’s choice.

“It’s my job to worry about my health not the government’s!” Hopkins said.

The issue of the money that could be spent on the campaign also came up multiple times.

“Coming to my door isn’t going to persuade me to get it. The incentives and now this action make this whole process seem like a circus. Stop wasting tax dollars. If you got it then good on you, I have nothing bad to say about you wanting to feel safer. Do not come to my door,” Toby Painter said.

Chris Rogers added: “I think that those who want it, will get it. Quit wasting our taxpayer money.”

Some people also had concerns for the safety of those involved in a door-to-door campaign.

“I thought the Dems are worried about people getting killed in America?? This sure does not show it!” David Schrader said.

Lynn Acres and David Lowe reiterated concern about the residents’ reactions to the door-to-door campaign.

“Sounds like a quick way to make people angry,” Acres noted.

“Best stay away if they know what’s good for them,” Lowe added.

As of Friday morning, an exploreClarion.com poll found that out of 1,353 respondents, 73.8 percent do not support the door-to-door effort, while 22.8 percent do support it, and another 3.4 percent are unsure.

According to the CDC, about 55 percent of the total eligible population is currently vaccinated in the US, falling well short of the Biden administrations’ Fourth of July goal of having 70% of the adult population with at least one shot of the vaccine.

Experts pushing the vaccine are reportedly concerned about some of the more transmissible variants of the virus, particularly the Delta variant, which has already been found in all 50 states.

