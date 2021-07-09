A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

