Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleori, PA, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shady Side in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on April 24, 1986, to Michael Glenn Booher and Cindy Eileen (Cohenour) Kaufman in McConnellsburg, PA.

Bobbi graduated from Southern Huntingdon High School with the class of 2005 and Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2007. Bobbi married Clinton Todd Yargar on July 4, 2009, in Clarion, PA; Clint survives her. She worked at FCI Electronics in Union, PA, as a machine operator, she also worked as an office manager at Brookville Chiropractic and Rehabilitation in Brookville, and as a consultant for Comcast. Bobbi was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, the Alagille Syndrome Alliance, and Alister’s Warriors.

A courageous woman of faith with immense love for family and friendship. Even in the darkest of times, her faith in her Lord and Savior was tested, but never broken. She now walks in His light, love and grace while guiding her loved ones onward till they meet again.

Bobbi enjoyed taking walks, going to parks and restaurants with her daughter and husband; anywhere they could be together that didn’t involve a hospital or doctor’s office. Her main priority was always her daughter, Evelyn. Bobbi would always feel socially awkward, but her smile and personality brought conversation with ease and will leave a lasting imprint on everyone’s life she crossed paths with.

In addition to her husband, Bobbi is survived by their beloved daughter, Evelyn Louise Yargar; her mother, Cindy Eileen Kaufman; and two siblings, Denise Rothrock and Scott Miller.

Bobbi was preceded in passing by her father, Michael Glenn Booher.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 6pm to 9pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Mark Micklos.

Interment will take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the Alagille Syndrome Alliance by visiting www.alagille.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.