Charges Withdrawn Against Clarion Woman Accused of Trying to Use Stun Gun on Man During Domestic Dispute

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion woman who allegedly tried to use a stun gun on a man during a domestic incident were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 32-year-old Jessica Laqwanda Williams were withdrawn on July 6:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:58 p.m. on February 20, Clarion University Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident on East 8th Avenue in Clarion.

A known victim told police that Jessica Williams came to his residence while irate and kept yelling and banging on his locked door.

The victim said he first tried to bluff Williams into believing he was calling the police. Then he opened the door, and Williams allegedly rushed into the residence and attempted to “stun gun” him as she entered.

He reported that he continued to tell Williams to leave the residence several more times before finally calling the police.

Police also spoke to Williams after taking possession of the stun gun.

Police noted that Williams had a bloody lower lip.

Williams was then questioned about what had occurred. She reported that she had been invited to the victim’s residence and said that after she arrived and entered, he started to assault her, the complaint indicates.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:00 a.m. on February 21.


