Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Western Omelet Casserole

From the youngest to the oldest at the table, everyone will devour this breakfast casserole!

Ingredients

1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 pound cubed fully cooked ham or 1 pound bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained



1 medium onion, chopped1 medium green pepper, chopped1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese12 large eggs1 cup 2% milk1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a greased 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker, layer half of each of the following: potatoes, ham, onion, green pepper, and cheese. Repeat layers.

-Whisk together remaining ingredients; pour over top. Cook, covered, on low until set, 6-7 hours. Turn off the slow cooker. Remove insert; let stand, uncovered, 15-30 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.