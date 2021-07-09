Clarion Hospital Reports One New COVID-19 Case

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 case since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 7/07/2021: 13,734

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,579

Positives: 2,192

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 7/07/2021: 51,229

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,634

Positives: 4,050

Hospital Inpatients as of 7/08/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note: Updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Reminder: The Butler Memorial Hospital OP COVID-19 testing site at 304 Delwood Road (Butler, PA) closed on Friday, July 2.

Effective July 6, COVID-19 testing is being performed at one of the following locations. Testing will be by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call The BHS Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) for more details and to schedule.

BHS Outpatient Services-East Jefferson Street

BHS Outpatient Services-Saxonburg

BHS FasterCare-Butler Commons

BHS FasterCare-Kittanning

BHS FasterCare-Sarver

BHS FasterCare-Slippery Rock

Please be aware that all COVID-19 tests require a physician order.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

