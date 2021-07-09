 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Reports One New COVID-19 Case

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 case since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 7/07/2021: 13,734
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,579
Positives: 2,192

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 7/07/2021: 51,229
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,634
Positives: 4,050

Hospital Inpatients as of 7/08/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note: Updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

Reminder: The Butler Memorial Hospital OP COVID-19 testing site at 304 Delwood Road (Butler, PA) closed on Friday, July 2.

Effective July 6, COVID-19 testing is being performed at one of the following locations. Testing will be by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call The BHS Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) for more details and to schedule.

  • BHS Outpatient Services-East Jefferson Street
  • BHS Outpatient Services-Saxonburg
  • BHS FasterCare-Butler Commons
  • BHS FasterCare-Kittanning
  • BHS FasterCare-Sarver
  • BHS FasterCare-Slippery Rock

Please be aware that all COVID-19 tests require a physician order.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.