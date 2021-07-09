Featured Local Job: Sales Associate

Do you Love People? Love Sales? Love Fashion? if so, then F.L. Crooks and Co. is looking for you!

They offer competitive wages–with a commission!

Join their team of great people with a nice working environment! This job could be split as part-time with 2 candidates.

Saturdays are a must– Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

F.L. Crooks is willing to be flexible with hours to accommodate their “family”.

Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sundays.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Email your resume to [email protected] or drop your resume off at the store.

Please no phone calls.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.