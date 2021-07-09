Hearing for Clarion Man Facing Charges Related to High Speed Motorcycle Pursuit, Struggle With Police Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man charged in connection with a high speed pursuit followed by a struggle with officers is set for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Jessie A. Dotterer is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 1



– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor 1– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 3rd Offense, Misdemeanor 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Driving While BAC .02 or Greater While License Suspended, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Drive Wrong Way, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough in early June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:57 p.m. on June 5, Clarion Borough Police observed a motorcycle traveling west on Church Street making a left turn onto South 7th Avenue. The motorcycle was reportedly traveling south on the wrong side of the road, then abruptly moved to the right before making a left turn onto South Street without signaling or stopping at the stop sign, and again traveled on the wrong side of the road.

Borough police then left a parked position and activated the lights and siren on the patrol unit, at which time the driver of the motorcycle began to accelerate and then failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Street and 8th Avenue and also failed again to use a turn signal while making a right turn onto South 8th Avenue, the complaint states.

The pursuit then continued from 8th Avenue onto Greenville Avenue, moving south, and the motorcycle reportedly passed a car in a no-passing zone in the area of Clarion University Parking Lot 11, the complaint continues.

The motorcycle reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Greenville Avenue in a 35 mile per hour zone. The driver of the motorcycle also placed both of his hands in the air while continuing south, then signaled and made a left turn onto Stonehouse Road, going over 55 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The driver then turned around and headed back toward Greenville Pike as a second Clarion Borough Police unit arrived to assist, according to the complaint.

The pursuit then returned to Greenville Pike, and the driver of the motorcycle headed north, reaching speeds of over 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. He then turned left onto South Street, without signalizing, and made a right turn onto Weaver Place, also without signaling. The motorcycle then drove through the intersection of Weaver Place and Wood Street without stopping at the stop sign and made a right turn onto Merle Road without signaling, the complaint states.

The motorcycle then went through Wendy’s parking lot before making a right turn onto Wood Street, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. It then turned left back onto Weaver Place without signaling, and then a left turn onto Church Street before entering the parking area of a residence, jumping off the bike, and running onto the porch.

Police then began to pursue the driver on foot and caught up to him on the porch of his residence, where he was reportedly pounding on the door yelling: “Hurry up, let me in.”

He was ordered to the ground, but reportedly refused, and when the officers attempted to take him to the ground, he lowered his shoulder and bull-rushed one of the officers off of the porch and into a nearby vehicle. However, the officer was able to take the driver to the ground and then grappled with him in an attempt to take him into custody.

The complaint states the driver refused to remove his hands from under his body until a State Police trooper arrived and stunned him in the back. He was then taken into custody and positively identified as Jessie Allen Dotterer.

Dotterer was observed to have red, blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He was also reportedly “extremely angry,” was yelling profanities, and admitted to drinking.

The complaint also notes that another officer was also struck in his right eye during the struggle with Dotterer, causing damage to the officer’s glasses.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 10.

