Jeffrey V. Knight

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 08:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ccas77t7zk1fizEM (1)Jeffrey V. Knight, 63 of Oil City passed away Thursday July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 19, 1957, he was the son of the late Jerry Knight and Elizabeth Losh Knight who survives.

Jeff attended Cranberry area schools.

He was self employed laborer who reglazed bathtubs.

Jeff enjoyed working on cars and fishing.

He is survived by siblings, Rena Miller and husband Dave of Oil City, Sheri Goreczny and husband Tom of Oil City, and Jerad Knight and wife Andrea of Cortland, OH.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Shannon, Justin, Rachel, Ross, Jack, and 4 great nephews and nieces.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cora Knight.

A private service will take place at the convenience of the family

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA, 16323.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


