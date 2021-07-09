Monica B. Eiseman Deeter Schneider Summerville, 87, of Karns City, formerly of Oil City passed away Friday July 9, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center Personal Care Home.

She was born in Shippenville on February 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Lawrence M Eiseman and Florence A Licht Eiseman.

Monica went to Shippenville area schools and then onto the Wilmar Beauty School. She had worked for Mary Roemer’s Hair Salon for several years before operating a beauty shop of her own (Monica Schenider Beauty Salon) on West First street for many years.

She was married to the late Norman Deeter, who passed away, she then married Charles Schneider, who passed away on Dec. 8, 1987.

Monica then married Max Summerville and he survives.

She was a former member of St. Josephs Church in Oil City, the Rosary society, and also a member of St. Clares Church in Chicora for 20 years.

Monica really enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, David W. Deeter Sr. and wife, Sue of Cortland OH; Richard A. Deeter and wife, Shirley of N. Jackson OH; and Rita Deeter Goodman and companion, Richard Webb of Oil City; and a daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Deeter of Rocky Grove.

Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, a sister, Patricia Bickel of Franklin, and a sister-in-law, Mary Eiseman of Sharon.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sons, Victor “Bruce” Deeter, Anthony L. Deeter, and Timothy N. Deeter and siblings Albert Eiseman, Paul Eiseman, Reginald Eiseman, Mary Joann Shaul, and Wanda Boal.

There will be visitation at the Reinsel Funeral Home from 6-8 PM Monday July 12.

Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Joseph’s Church, Oil City, PA, at 10 AM Tuesday.

Fr. John Miller, Pastor, will preside.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Catholic Missions.

