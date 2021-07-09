Outdoor Summer Festival to Honor ‘ALONE’ Winner, Roland Welker

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. – The Outdoor Summer Festival to honor Roland Welker, Season 7 of “ALONE” winner, has announced a line-up of activities.

(Pictured: Season 7 ALONE winner Roland Welker.)

The free festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with an array of food trucks, wine, and beer tasting.

There will be more than 60 vendors and a host of activities and entertainment.

Prizes will be given to the first 300 children, courtesy of CNB Bank.

In addition to the food trucks, the Clearfield Elks will be hosting their famous chicken BBQ from noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Expo 1 building. Advance tickets are available here: https://gantnews.com/shop/

The midway will be filled with various attractions. Invictus will be available throughout the day to try your hand at axe throwing, Bear Hill Horse Logging will conduct pulling demonstrations, and the beautiful horses from Black Diamond Ranch will be on display. There is also be a huge display of unique trucks and equipment for festival-goers to get up close and explore the vehicles they’ve seen in movies, books, and around town.

Attendees young and old can experience the thrill and feel of climbing a real outdoor rock climb with the Snappy’s and JJ Powell 28′ tall hard rock wall beginning at noon.

Novey Recycling is sponsoring a 25 ft. carnival high-striker for the strong to attempt to ring the bell, as well as a smaller, fun version for the little tikes.

A video game trailer and additional children’s hunting games will be set up throughout the day provided by the U.S. Army National Guard, GANT News, and Bigfoot Radio.

Butch Mann and his canines will also be presenting demonstrations throughout the day, and the boy scout and girl scout groups will be on hand for various activities.

The Elk’s beer and slushie tent will open at noon, and wine, beer, and whiskey tastings will be provided by Starr Hill Winery, Triple Nickle Distillery, and Inco Beverage.

At 6:00 p.m., local band Hell Bent will rock the grandstand stage, and at 7:00 p.m., Welker will share his 100-day survival tales and hunting tactics.

Attendees to the grandstand show will have the chance to win door prizes with a grand prize of a custom guided hunting trip with Welker.

The festival is free and open to the public. Grandstand stage show tickets are $20.

For more information and tickets, visit RolandWelker.com.

The event benefits area tourism projects and is hosted by Visit Clearfield County, Big Foot Radio, and GANT News and is sponsored by CNB Bank, Carns Equipment, CASE Knives and Zippo, FOXPRO, Allegiant Holster, Belding & Mull, the PA National Guard, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Bob’s Army & Navy, Jim’s Sports Center, Grice Gun Shop, and Visit Clearfield County.

Participating vendors are Allegiant Holsters, B & B Logging, Bear Hill Horse Logging, Belding & Mull, Big Foot Radio, Bigler Boyz, Black Diamond Riding Ranch, Boy Scouts, Carns Equipment, CASE Knives, Chefy Pies, Classic Car Club, Clearfield Borough Fire Dept., Clearfield Elks, Cleveland Brothers, Critical Skills Academy, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Finder’s Keepers USA, Fired Up Pizza Truck, FOXPRO, GANT News, Girl Scouts, Glen Richey Sportsmen’s Club, Ice Dreams Ice Cream Truck, Invictus, Inco. Beverage, JJ Powell K-9 Survival, Larry’s Harley Davidson, Lindsey Wisor State Farm, MHT Trucking, Military Veterans Outdoors, Original Revolutions, North American Trapper, Novey Recycling, PA Army National Guard, PA Fish & Boat Commission, Pheasants Forever, Snappy’s, Starr Hill Winery, Steak on a Stick, Straub Beer, Stromboli Land, Susquehanna Safari, T & D Fabricating, The Shot Assist, Triple Nickel Distillery, Two Brothers Tees, Visit Clearfield County, Wild Furs, Wild Meats, Wolf Run Adventures, Yeany Maple Syrup & Kettle Corn, and Zippo.

