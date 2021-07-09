 

Police Release Details of Fatal Route 36 Crash Involving Motorcycle

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Monday afternoon on State Route 36.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:14 p.m. on Monday, July 5, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 64-year-old Carrie L. Toy, of Kittanning, was operating a 2009 GM Sierra Pickup traveling south on State Route 36 when she attempted to turn into the Tasty Freeze parking lot without yielding to oncoming traffic. She then entered the northbound lane directly in the path of a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 49-year-old Travis L. Haenel, of Punxsutawney.

According to police, Haenel did not have time to stop, and his motorcycle struck Toy’s vehicle.

Haenel and his passenger, identified as 47-year-old Penny L. Conser, were not wearing helmets.

Haenel suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conser suffered critical injuries and was transported to Altoona General Hospital by LifeFlight.

Toy was using a seat belt and was not injured.

RELATED:

‘This is what I was trained to do’: Local Nurse Lauded for Assistance at Route 36 Crash

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Route 36 Crash


