Revised Clarion University Store Replacing Main Street Location, Minus the Textbooks



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students returning for classes at Clarion University this year are likely to find some changes, but they won’t be able to find a store on campus that sells textbooks.

(Pictured above: Shawn Hoke and Sandy Machokas show the space for a new temporary store at Clarion University, replacing a Main Street location.)

The former Clarion Store on Main Street near Starbucks that used to stock textbooks is closed, and most of the stock has been moved out of the store. While ordering college textbooks online has always been an option, the Clarion Students Association (CSA) asked for proposals following the end of a contract with Follett, which operates nearly 1,200 local campus stores and over 1,600 virtual stores across the continent, according to Follett website.

eCampus.com was selected as the new official provider of textbooks.

The CSA plans to operate and manage a spirit store offering many non-book items available in the old store such as Clarion University clothing and similar items. The new store will be temporarily located in a racquetball court in the Gemmell Complex next to the Recreation Center. Officials are eying part of the site of the former bookstore located in Gemmell.

”We moved to a managed-store environment about seven years ago,” explained Shawn Hoke, assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “Nebo, the Nebraska Book Company originally won the contract when we first decided to move into a leased store environment. Within a year or so they sold off all of their stores to Follett. Follett agreed to honor the Nebo contract.

“As the contract was ending, we moved into an RFP process and it was put out for bid and through that vetting process the decision was made through the CSA board to pursue eCampus as an online textbook provider.”

Sandy Machokas, executive director of the Clarion Students’ Association, emphasized the strong role of the CSA in the RFP process.

“The big thing I really want to emphasize is the students association is run by students, so they were very integral in the RFP process and the discussions and the selection decisions,” said Machokas.

“Their main focus was on who they felt was going to be able to provide students with the best price for textbooks and course materials. One of the things that eCampus does is offer dynamic internet pricing. They compare the rates of what they’re charging to comparable online vendors and update their prices regularly to help ensure that they’re competitive. They also offer a price match guarantee. They felt that those two things gave that particular company a competitive advantage and they thought it would give more benefit to our students.”

There are 17 voting members on the CSA Board, including 13 students, two alumni, and two faculty members.

Follett submitted a proposal but was not selected.

It is not known what, if any, impact a merger between Clarion, California, and Edinboro being pushed by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will have on textbook ordering. Edinboro has a contract with Barnes and Noble and California, according to recent reports signed a ten-year contract with Follett.

The CSA is an independent affiliated with Clarion University, similar to the Clarion University Foundation.

Workers at the previous Clarion Store were employees of Follett and not the CSA, according to Machokas. Plans have not been finalized for the new CSA store but they will be advertising for new employees and student employees and a manager (or whatever title is selected).

“Without a provider, we had to do something,” continued Hoke. “We started the RFP process just before the announcement of the integration last fall. We did a three-year deal with the possibility of renewal. So we tried to enter into the shortest contract because all of that’s going to have to get sorted out through this process.”

The CSA is awaiting to get bids on the renovations for the racquet court, but like most businesses, contractors are facing labor shortages.

“That’s when we see what it’s going to take to get that renovated and the hope is when the spring semester starts, we’ll be able to move into a newly renovated old space,” said Hoke.

One feature of this new store will be a pickup location. Students can get their books shipped free within the first two weeks before classes start to the Clarion site and they can come into the store and show their ID and are handed their books.

There will also be some kiosks within the facility that aid with purchasing online and books are delivered to their residence hall, apartment, or home.

“There will also be people staffed in the in the university store for assistance,” said Machokas. “Faculty ordered books this summer and they’re doing it for this fall. They’re placing it directly within their system.”

Both Machokas and Hoke both felt the new arrangement would not provide the CSA with additional revenue but allow for better service and lower prices for students.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.