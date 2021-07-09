Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.

Born on November 9, 1947, in Miola, she was a daughter to the late Robert E. Dittman Sr. and Jean E. Martz Dittman.

Sandi was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School and continued her education by graduating from the Oil City School of Nursing Program. Throughout her years, she worked as an RN at the Oil City Hospital, Clarion Psychiatric Center, and eventually retired from the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County.

She was a lifetime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City, where she was treasurer for the woman’s group and helped with the prayer chain. She was also part of the Hope Circle where she developed many cherished friendships. Sandi also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Cranberry Food Pantry.

Sandi loved gardening. She enjoyed her big yard to the fullest by tending to flowers and watching birds that stopped at her many feeders.

On October 18, 1969, she married Daryl R. Dehner, who survives. Last year, they celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Surviving are three children, two daughters, Lisa Beach and her husband, Scott, of Seneca and Lindsey Yoder and her husband, Michael, of Oil City, and a son, Gregory Dehner and his wife, Tara, of Seneca; four grandchildren, Regan Beach, Tanner Beach, Alexis Dehner, and Chelsea Dehner; and one great grandchild, Simon Rhodes.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Dittman Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Fairview, and Gary Dittman and his wife, Joyce, of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, from 2 to 4 pm and again from 6 to 8 pm.

An additional hour of viewing will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 13, from 10 to 11 am, with funeral services beginning at 11 am with the Rev. Sandra Jones and the Rev. J. Michael Parsh, pastors of Good Hope Lutheran Church officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Sandi’s name to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City, PA, 16301, or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Shadyside, 5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, 15232.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

