Say What!? 118-Year-Old Subway Car Brought Out of Retirement for New York Parade

NEW YORK – An 118-year-old subway car in New York is being brought out of retirement temporarily to help celebrate transit employees and other frontline workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Transit Museum said Car 1273, which was in service for 66 years and then spent 45 years in the museum’s collection, was towed out of the facility by a diesel engine on Monday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.