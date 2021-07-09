SPONSORED: Carrier Insurance and Notary Services Provides You With Your Registration Card & Sticker on the Spot

 

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

carrier notaryCLARION, Pa. – Carrier Insurance and Notary Services knows that finding someone who can handle your notary and PennDOT needs can be difficult.

That’s where they come in, helping you with your important documents. Carrier is your one-stop shop for notary and PennDOT services and insurance solutions.

Their online PennDOT services include:

  • Registration Renewals
  • Registration Address Change
  • Duplicate Vehicle Registration
  • Title Transfer
  • Issue Pa License Plates for Cars, Trucks, Trailers, and Motorcycles
  • Issue In-Transit Plates

Carrier also offers the following notary services:

  • Notary Seal
  • Signature Witnessing
  • Mortgage/Loan Closings
  • Affidavits
  • Acknowledgements
  • Oath or Affirmation
  • Verification on Oath or Affirmation

Building relationships and quality coverage start with Carrier Insurance Agency and Notary Services.

For more information about Carrier Insurance and all of the services they offer, call 814-226-6580 or toll-free at 800-822-9486 to arrange an appointment, or visit their website at carrierinsurancecares.com.

Carrier Insurance – “We Are Here for You”

carrier-insurance-RV's


