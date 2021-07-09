Tractor-Trailer Collision Reported on Interstate 80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer collision was reported on Interstate 80 eastbound in Clarion Township on Thursday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a collision involving two commercial vehicles was reported on Interstate 80 eastbound in the area of the 66 mile-marker around 5:53 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 8:12 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

