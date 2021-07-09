 

Tyler Miller and Ashley Harrison-Miller Celebrate Three Years of Marriage

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG-6642Tyler Miller and Ashley Harrison-Miller celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 7.

Tyler and Ashley were high school sweethearts since 2010.

Tyler is the son of Jon and Julie Miller, of Leeper, and Ashley is the daughter of Ted and Mary Harrison, of Knox.

Tyler graduated from Clarion University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience.

Ashley graduated from Clarion University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Ashley is a former employee of exploreClarion.com who currently works as an Account Manager for Brunnerworks, a marketing agency.

Tyler and Ashley currently reside in South Park with their two-month-old daughter Quinn.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected]


