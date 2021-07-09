William “Mike” Felix, 51, of Harrisville passed away peacefully, July 8, 2021, at his home.

Mike was born May 18, 1970, in the Butler Hospital to William G. “Bill” Felix and Barbara Dallos Felix.

Mike attended Moniteau High School. Mike currently worked at McClymonds Trucking. He ran heavy equipment. Mike has also worked for C & K Coal and Allegheny Mineral running heavy equipment as well. Mike was an avid Harley Davidson rider. He loved the outdoors and hunting. His dog, Segar, brought him great joy.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Tricia Coursen of Harrisville; his daughter, Taylor Marie Felix of Seneca; his uncles, Larry “Newt” Felix and his wife Jan of Parker; and Philip Dallos and his wife Deb of Florida; his aunts, Helen “Ann” Felix of Grove City, Mary Katherine Kauffman of West Sunbury, and Cindy Dallos of Virginia.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents who helped raise him, Thomas and Ellen Felix; and his two uncles, Paul and Steve Dallos. Thomas Michael Felix, Mike and Tricia’s infant son also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

