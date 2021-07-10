 

A Special Delivery…Quinn Lillian Miller

Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG-0350A Special Delivery…Quinn Lillian Miller!

Quinn Lillian Miller was born on May 11, 2021.

Quinn’s parents are Ashley Harrison-Miller and Tyler Miller of South Park.

Quinn’s grandparents are Julie and Jon Miller, of Cook Forest, and Mary and Ted Harrison, of Marianne.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to [email protected]

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

