Betty Mae Ochalek-Flinchbaugh, age 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving children.

Born January 4, 1934, in Oil City, Betty was the daughter of Ernest and Arvilla Proper Porath.

She was a 1951 graduate of Oil City High School and lived in the Oil City area her entire life and retired from the Oil City Glass Company in 1974.

Betty was a member of St. Stephen Church and a past member of the Oil City Ladies of the Moose Club. She devoted her entire life to her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an outstanding cook and baker and won numerous ribbons for her excellent pies. She also loved tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

She was married in St. Stephen Church on February 22, 1952, to Ronald Frank Ochalek, who preceded her in death on August 26, 2002. On June 20, 2009, she married Emil Flinchbaugh, who preceded her in death on May 11, 2021.

Surviving are six children and their spouses, Ronald (Meg) Ochalek, Catherine (Rick) Williams, David (Nancy) Ochalek, Joyce (Tony) Eismont, and Sherry (Steve) Reed, all of Oil City, and Kim (Steve) Andres of Seneca; a stepson, Steve (Jill) Flinchbaugh of Chautauqua, New York; and a step daughter-in-law, Karen Flinchbaugh of Edinboro.

Also surviving are a brother, William Porath of Oil City; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her namesakes, Betty Jo Shaw of South Carolina and Kayleigh Mae Findley of New York; and a special nephew, Mark Dykins of Oil City.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronald; two sisters, Rosalee Henry and Jessie Dykins; a grandson, Jack Lee Ochalek; a daughter-in-law, Amy Sherick Ochalek; and a stepson, Gregory Flinchbaugh.

Private funeral services for the family will be held at the Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, with her grandson, Deacon Matthew Ochalek, officiating. Interment will follow in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 779 Speer Road, Cooperstown, PA, 16317. To express online condolences to Betty’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

