Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Beef and Vegetable Soup

Gathering all the ingredients for this hearty soup will be well worth it!

Ingredients

2 to 4 tablespoons canola oil

4 pounds beef stew meat



8 medium onions (2-1/4 pounds), halved and thinly sliced12 cups water1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce1-1/3 cups Worcestershire sauce1/2 cup beef bouillon granules12 medium red potatoes (about 3-1/2 pounds), cubed1/2 large head cabbage, chopped1 pound carrots, thinly sliced6 celery ribs, thinly sliced (3 cups)3 cups (about 15 ounces) frozen corn3 cups (about 12 ounces) frozen peas3 cups (about 12 ounces) frozen cut green beans1-1/2 cups (about 15 ounces) frozen lima beans1 bay leaf3 teaspoons dried marjoram3 teaspoons dried thyme1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 cups (6 ounces) frozen sliced okra

Directions

-In a large stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Brown beef in batches, adding additional oil as necessary. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add onions to drippings; cook and stir until tender. Discard drippings; return beef to pot. Stir in water, tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and bouillon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 45 minutes.

-Stir in potatoes, cabbage, carrots, celery, corn, peas, green beans, lima beans, and seasonings. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 35 minutes. Stir in okra; cook 15-20 minutes longer or until beef and vegetables are tender. Discard bay leaf.

-Enjoy!

