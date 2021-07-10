 

Clarion University Ranks ‘Best for Vets’ in Two Categories

Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-University-Campus-BelltowerCLARION, Pa. – Military Times ranked Clarion University Number One for general education and 14th overall for the mid-Atlantic region in its annual Best for Vets: Colleges rankings.

According to its website, “Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education.”

“Each year we survey colleges and universities to find out which ones are ‘Best for Vets’ and publish the rankings,” Military Times stated.

Clarion University Veteran Services works to develop, foster, and support a Student Veteran Community by offering a variety of benefits including:

  • Identifying scholarships for military affiliated students
  • Offering special tuition rates for active duty military & their dependents
  • Veteran priority scheduling
  • Transfer Credit for Military Schools and Experiences
  • Transfer Credits for CLEP and DSST Exams
  • Veteran Service Office Advocate
  • Veteran Lounge
  • Tutoring Assistance
  • Disability Services

“Beyond the services provided, Clarion University and the local community are welcoming to all veterans. This is a community that demonstrates its value for our veterans through a variety of events and veteran-centered organizations,” said David Hartley, Ph.D. and director of Veterans Support.

“The university honors all students, staff, and faculty veterans with an extended Veteran’s Day celebration and luncheon. ROTC cadets, commissioned at graduation, receive a standing ovation in honor of their commitment. These are just a few examples of the kind of welcoming atmosphere a veteran experiences attending Clarion.”

For more information go to www.clarion.edu/veterans.


