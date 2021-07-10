Featured Local Job: Direct Service Professionals

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour

Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days

Matching retirement plan

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Paid holidays

Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County

33 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County

155 East Bissell Ave.

Oil City, PA

Clarion County

11289 Route 322

Shippenville, PA

Crawford County

18282 Technology Drive

Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.

