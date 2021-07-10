James Merwin, Former New Bethlehem Borough Chief of Police, Passes at 83

James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born May 5, 1938, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Denton and Margaret Merwin.

He married the former Patricia Montana on November 8, 1958, and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2014.

Jim retired after 25 years as the Chief of Police for New Bethlehem Borough and was a member of the Local 75 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman and was owner-operator of Merwin Masonry.

He was honored by the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year and was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church and the New Bethlehem Lion’s Club.

Jim enjoyed spending time at his camp in Rimer and the river gang, fishing trips to Cloe Lake with his family, and shopping and winter trips to Florida with his wife, Pat.

He loved watching western movies and serving and protecting his community.

Survivors include three sons: Jeff Merwin and his wife, Deb, of New Bethlehem; Steve Merwin and his wife, Lori, of Clarion, and David Merwin and his wife, Danielle, of Duluth, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Janelle Bond and her husband, Chris, of New Bethlehem; Justin Merwin and his wife, Kim, of Clarion; Christopher Merwin and his wife, Jesse, of Distant; Michael Merwin and his fiancé, Lauren, of Summerville; Rebecca Merwin of Cranberry; Taylor Merwin of Australia; and Allie Merwin of Georgia and three great-grandchildren; Isabelle and Adyson Bond of New Bethlehem and Lucas Merwin of Distant.

Jim is also survived by a brother, Denny Merwin and his wife, Jean, of Oil City, and his beloved dog, Meeko.

In addition to his parents and Patricia, his loving wife of 56 years, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Merwin.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home chapel prior to calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

