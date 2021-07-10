 

Say What?!: World’s Tallest Sandcastle Assembled in Denmark

Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

Worlds-tallest-sandcastle-assembled-in-DenmarkDENMARK – A group of artists came together in Denmark to build what is believed to be the world’s tallest sandcastle, standing 69.4 feet high.

The team of 30 sculptors, led by Netherlands artist Wilfred Stijger, used more than 5,000 tons of sand to construct the sandcastle in the city of Brokhus.

Read the full story here.


