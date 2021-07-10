 

Police Release Details of Motorcyclist Life-Flighted Following Crash in I-80 Work Zone

Saturday, July 10, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

STAT MedEvacUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a local motorcyclist who was life-flighted following a crash in a work zone on Interstate 80.

Police say the accident occurred around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 72.6, in Union Township, Jefferson County, involving 54-year-old David J. MacKinlay, of Clarion.

According to police, MacKinlay lost control of his 2021 CanAm Spyder motorcycle while traveling westbound on Interstate 80. MacKinlay had entered an inactive work zone and was approaching a merge point. The left lane was closed and traffic was to merge right. The speed limit during the work zone, active or inactive, is 60 mph due to the single lane.

Police say MacKinlay attempted to pass traffic that was traveling in the right-hand lane by traveling in the left-hand lane and attempting to merge at the last second. He was unsuccessful in merging and hit one of the traffic control devices that was used to block the left lane of I-80.

MacKinlay then fell off of the motorcycle and slid/rolled on I-80 until coming to a stop on the left-hand berm. The motorcycle continued to travel on its own for approximately 200 yards, going down the left-hand berm of I-80 westbound then through the median then striking a traffic control device on the eastbound side before coming to rest in the median, according to police.

MacKinlay suffered injuries of unknown severity and was taken by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone. Stat MedEvac flew him to UPMC Presbyterian of Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was not using a helmet.

Police say he was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, July 10, 2021.


