A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

