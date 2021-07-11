All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Reverend Paul Schill
Reverend Paul Schill served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Reverend Paul A. Schill
Born: January 29, 1928
Died: June 3, 2021
Hometown: Snydersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Father Schill attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and High School in Lucinda.
In 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army and served as an infantryman in the Korean War.
He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
Click here to view a full obituary.
