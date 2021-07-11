Charges Withdrawn Against Man Accused of Taking $20 Bill Left at Self-Checkout

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an area man who allegedly took a $20 bill that had been left at a local self-checkout register have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 50-year-old Brian E. Rhoades, of Tidioute, have been withdrawn:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3

A summary count of Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise filed against Rhoades was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in April.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 16, Clarion-based State Police were contacted for a report of the alleged theft of a $20 bill that was left in a self-checkout at the Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The charges were filed against Rhoades through Judge Schill’s office on May 12.

RELATED:

Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.